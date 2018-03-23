OBIT: Ms. Brittany LeeAnn Mullins, Age 30, Of South Carthage
Ms. Brittany LeeAnn Mullins, age 30, of South Carthage, died Thursday afternoon, March 22, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. She is survived by: son, Christian Petty of Pleasant Shade; mother, Judy Markham and husband Billy of South Carthage; 3 sisters, Natoshia Sensabaugh and husband Terry of Rome, Hailey Markham of South Carthage, Addie Markham of Lebanon; brother, Brandon Scholtens and wife Kara of Rome; fiancee’ Phillip Lee Dixon II of Goodlettsville; special care giver, Ginger Dixon of Riddleton; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
Ms. Mullins is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, March 25, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Frank Bratcher and Bro. Matt Davis will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Brandon Scholtens, Terry Sensabaugh, Bryan Mathews, Ronnie Butler, Shannon Minchey, Skip Gaerte.
Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
