OBIT: Mr. Frank “Pee Wee” Carter, Age 69, Of Four Way Inn
Mr. Frank “Pee Wee” Carter, age 69 of Four Way Inn, died Saturday morning, March 24, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Juanita Carter; 3 sons, Robert Carter and wife Pam of Pea Ridge Community, Charlie Carter of Carthage, Dewayne West of Cadiz, Kentucky; daughter, Shannon Curtis and husband Mike of Copan, Oklahoma; mother, Carolyn “Sissy” Carter of Carthage; sisters, Margaret Carol Oldham of Carthage, Melanie Gregory and husband Kenny of Graveltown; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Carter is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday afternoon, March 27, at 1:00 pm. Eld. Mark Horton and Eld. Terry Ray will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: Stacey Halliburton, Larry Watson, Eddie Thomas, Timmy Gregory, Rue Allen Dillehay, Buddy Enoch, Allen Frillman, J. C. Cox, Eli Spann, Jeremy Dennis. Honorary pallbearers are: J. T. Sanders, Lewis Napier, Paul Carter, Charles Carter.
Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.
The family has requested memorials to the Central District Fire Department.
Sanderson of Carthage