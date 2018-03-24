OBIT: Mrs. Donnie Kent, Age 80, Of South Carthage

Mrs. Donnie Kent, age 80, of South Carthage, died Friday afternoon, March 23, at Tennova in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Billy Kent; 2 sons, Steve Kent and wife Teresa of Riddleton, James “Shorty” Kent and wife Lori of Defeated Creek,; sister-in-law, June Hiett Woodard of Gordonsville; 5 grandchildren, Greg Kent, Jessica Kent, Jared Kent, Tatum Kent, Landyn Kent; 1 great grandchild, Eero Kent.

Mrs. Kent is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, March 26, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Granville Cemetery in Granville, TN. Serving as active pallbearers are: Jared Kent, Greg Kent, Jeff Vance, Jeff Allison, Sammy Joe Allison, Robert Taylor, Joe Taylor, Tracy Martin, Mike Woodard, Mike Turnipseed.

Visitation will begin Sunday afternoon from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Monday from 11:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to the Caring Voice Coalition.

