OBIT: Mr. Mike Butler, age 59, Of The Defeated Creek Community

Mr. Mike Butler, age 59, of the Defeated Creek Community collapsed of a heart attack at his employment in Lebanon on Saturday morning March 24, 2018. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tennova Health Care in Lebanon at 12:06 p.m.

Mr. Butler is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Shelia Sutton Butler and children Kim and Andrew Butler were to make arrangements on Monday March 26th.

The complete obituary will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE