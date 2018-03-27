BLACK & GOLD ELITE: KING / SHEPPERSON

The high school basketball duo of Shamar King and Jaylon Shepperson have left their mark on the court at Smith County High. King and Shepperson combined for 3,237 points during their four years playing for the Owls basketball squad. Shepperson’s 1,658 points is believed to be No.2 on the Owl basketball all-time scorers list (there were no available official records prior to 1987). Shepperson’s total is believed to be the second most all-time behind Owl basketball legend Vic Houston who had 1,881 points at Smith Co. High.

King’s 1,579 points is believed to be the third most points in Smith Co. Owl basketball history behind Houston and Shepperson. “It truly means a lot,” said Shepperson about his success at Smith Co. “I’m blessed to have good teammates and coaches over the years to help me accomplish many goals.” King also discussed how his teammates played a huge role in his success and the connection between him and Shepperson. “I really give all of the credit to my teammates,” said King.

“It is not really about me — it is not a one man show out there. Shepperson is one of the guys who has stuck with me through it all. We have been a good duo.” In their final season as Owls, the pair helped propel Smith Co. to the Region 4AA tournament. Their best season was during the duo’s sophomore year when the Owls went 22-11 overall and 13-5 in 8AA play. Smith Co. advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4AA tournament before falling to Upperman. King stated that the Owls’ run in his sophomore year provided him with some of his favorite memories as part of the program. “My favorite memories came from my sophomore year,” said King.

“I got to play with one of the best friends (Camron Huff) I have ever had so, that was pretty fun. We really pushed each other to do what we had to do. He (Huff) has taught me a lot of stuff along the way that I can pass down to younger players.” Huff is currently serving with the United States Marine Corps. For Shepperson, one of his favorite moments during his high school basketball career helped put Smith Co. High in the national spotlight. “Two of my favorite moments was when I hit the Sportscenter shot my junior year and the dunk I had against York this year,” said Shepperson.

