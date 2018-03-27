Help Wanted

Now Hiring CDL Drivers – Good compensation, hospital insurance available, late model equipment, home nights.  Bran-EM Trucking Co. Inc.  552 Public Well Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN  37150  Telephone (615) 699-4342.  Fac (615) 699-3036.                    3-15-3t

Hiring Personal Care Attendants at UCHRA – Smith County, Cannon County, Macon County, and Warren County HRA offices are looking to hire Personal Care Attendants.  For more information, please call (931) 520-9629.                             3-22-4t

Help Wanted Hartsville Convalescent Center – Need a certified dietary manager (CDM)  for our facility.  Candidate must have stable work experience with good references.  Salary open.  For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ext. 113.  An EOE  3-22-2t

