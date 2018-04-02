OBIT: Mrs. Mary Ann Rose, Age 70, Of Lebanon, TN

Mrs. Mary Ann Rose, age 70, of Lebanon, TN, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018.

Mrs. Rose was born June 1, 1947 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was preceded in death by her father at an early age and by Mother; Jessie Alma Laws Washer Rose.

She was also preceded in death by Daughter; Pauletta Marie Washer and Husbands; Larry Eugene Washer and William Louis Rose, Sr.

Mrs. Rose is survived by Daughter; Julie Rader of Sykes, TN. Grandchildren; Gabriel Rader of Sykes, TN, and Grace Rader of Lebanon, TN. Brothers; David Brooks and Jimmy Miles. Sister; Beverly Emery and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Rose are scheduled to be conducted from the Miles Cemetery in Barbourville, KY, on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 2PM CST.

Visitation with the Rose Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8PM.

