BREAKING NEWS: GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

The grand jury met Monday and returned 61 indictments.

Tommy L. Gooch Jr., 29, Carthage, aggravated assault.

Tommy L. Gooch Jr., 29 Carthage, aggravated assault.

Ray Thomas, 71, Pleasant Shade, allowing animals to run at large.

Todd D. Meadows, 47, Red Boiling Springs, harassment.

Vickey D. Peach, 54, Carthage, obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

Clyde Richard Huff, 74, Chestnut Mound, possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

Michael T. Mathis, 28, Watertown, operation of due care.

Tommy Gooch Jr., 29, Carthage, criminal trespassing.

Casey L. Bowman, 35, Cookeville, theft of merchandise.

Robert T. Nelms, 51, Nashville, exhibition of material harmful to a minor.

Jimmy Wayne Craddock, age unavailable, Gordonsville, possession of weapon by convicted felon.

Leah Marie Daniels, 19, Carthage, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana.

Tymothy James Bair, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deserae S. Harris, 19, Morristown, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ralph F. Mendez, 21, Chestnut Mound, aggravated child abuse-bodily harm (under the age of eight).

Raymon Lee Bernal, age unavailable, Lebanon, driving with license suspended, failure to show proof of insurance, failure to maintain control, involved driver fail to stop at scene of accident.

Jimmy D. Scoggins, 52, Carthage, driving with license suspended.

Eric N. Woods, 35, Nashville, public intoxication.

Nicholas S. Allmon, 22, Elmwood, aggravated assault.

Keri Thaxton, 26, Carthage, theft under $1,000.

Randall B. Riggins, 56, Lebanon, possession of weapon by convicted felon.

Michael Cody Baker, 35, Carthage, speeding, driving with license revoked.

Roger Andrew Harvey, 57, Dover, DUI, implied consent law violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container law violation, failure to show proof of insurance.

Justin Dale Wiser, 31, Shelbyville, DUI (first offense), simple possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt law violation.

Derrick Steven Bell, 39, Hermitage, driving with license revoked, speeding, failure to show proof of insurance.

Robert Alex Sanchez, 20, Morristown, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory A. Pope II, 41, Stone Mountain, Georgia, failure to show proof of insurance, false duty status, violation of registration law.

Tracey D. Evans, 46, Cookeville, DUI (second offense), driving with license revoked, exercise due care.

William Chad Brown, 45, Dixon Springs, aggravated burglary, simple possession of schedule IV drug, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property between $1,000 and $10,00, introduction of drugs to a penal institution.

Joshua Brandon Johnson, 25, Gordonsville, failure to maintain control, simple possion of schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of drug Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henry James Dugas Jr., 45, Pleasant Shade, driving on revoked license (second offense), failure to show proof of insurance.

Paula R. Wallace, 44, Carthage, speeding, driving with license revoked.

Michael Cody Baker, 35, Carthage, driving with license revoked, violation of registration law, failure to show proof of insurance.

Christopher R. Beale, 46, Lebanon, two counts of theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000, simple possession of marijuana.

Duffy Dunbar, 44, PLeasant Shade, solicitation of a minor, attempt to contribute to deliquency of minor.

Patricia A. Harris, 61, Watertown, obtaining prescription drugs by fraud, delivery of schedule II drug Oxycodone.

Allen Odell Mason III, 22, Lancaster, DUI (first offense), driving with blood alcohol above legal limit.

Nicholas S. Allmon, 22, Elmwood, DUI (first offense), possession of handgun while under the influence.

Nicholas S. Almon, 22, Elmwood, criminal tresspassing, theft under $1,000.

Josh R. Miller, 25, DUI (first offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Hani Ittayem, 38, Liberty, driving without license, possession of weapon convicted felon.

Billy Edward Swain, 50, Gordonsville, driving on revoked license (second offense), drivers license violation, failure to show proof of insurance.

Jeremy S. Gergory, 38, Lebanon, simple possession of schedule VI marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Pope II, 41, Stone Mountain, Georgia, DUI (first offense), possession of handgun while under the influence, involved driver failed to stop at scene of accident, open container law violation, operation due care.

Charles Ray Hughes, 36, Carthage, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Israel Venegas, 33, address not available, possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, unlawful possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of schedule II drug Oxycodone, aggravated criminal trespassing, simple possession of schedule II drug suboxone.

Jamie V. Leloup, 35, Gordonsville, two counts domestic assault.

A total of 14 sealed indictments were returned.