CENTENARIAN PASSES AWAY

One of the county’s centenarians has passed away. Louise Maggart, 101, Carthage, passed away Wednesday morning at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services for Maggart where held Friday at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

A longtime resident of the Tanglewood community, Maggart was the last living member of the Carthage High School class of 1936. Maggart, a homemaker, grew up during a time when Carthage still had gravel streets.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OBIT