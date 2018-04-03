Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/05/18

If anyone has any info on my 98 XR250R. VIN# JH2ME0802VM100096. Contact Josh Jacobs at 615-489-2024. 03-29-18(2T)

I bought a vehicle with the VIN of 4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information about this car, call me at 615-486-8740. 03-29-18(3T)

NOTICE South Side Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its Board of Commissioners and intends to select three nominees to certify to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 253, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 251 JMZ Dr., Gordonsville. The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) April 13, 2018. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of South Side Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 04-05-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 20+ Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained by emailing Danny Claire, IT Coordinator, Smith County Board of Education, at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 via email to Danny Claire, IT Coordinator, Smith County Board of Education, at danny.claire@smithcoedu.net. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 04-05-18(2T)

NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF NEED This is to provide official notice to the Health Services and Development Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. § 68-11-1601 et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that: Intrathecal Care Solutions, LLC dba Advanced Nursing Solutions (“ANS”), N/A (Facility Type-Existing), owned by: Advanced Vascular Solutions, LLC with an ownership type of LLC and to be managed by: ANS intends to file an application for a Certificate of Need for: This project establishes a new home care organization healthcare institution. ANS is a specialty nursing provider intending to offer intrathecal and immunological infusion nursing services in patients’ homes in the State of Tennessee. The home care organization will be located at 555 Marriott Drive, Suite 315 – Office #347, Nashville, TN 37214.The projected cost of the project is $48,936.00. ANS proposes entering into the following Tennessee counties: Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cannon, Carroll, Carter, Cheatham, Chester, Claiborne, Clay, Cocke, Coff ee, Crockett, Cumberland, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Fentress, Franklin, Gibson, Giles, Grainger, Greene, Grundy, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardeman, Hardin, Hawkins, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Loudon, Macon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Maury, McMinn, McNairy, Meigs, Monroe, Montgomery, Moore, Morgan, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Polk, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale, Unicoi, Union, Van Buren, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weakley, White, Williamson, Wilson. The anticipated date of filing the application is: April 6, 2018. The contact person for this project is Pam Carter, Chief Nursing Officer, who may be reached at: Advanced Nursing Solutions, 623 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157, 877-443-4006. Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for hearing should be sent to: Health Services and Development Agency, Andrew Jackson Building, 9th Floor, 502 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. The published Letter of Intent must contain the following statement pursuant to T.C.A. § 68-11-1607(c)(1). (A) Any health care institution wishing to oppose a Certificate of Need application must file a written notice with the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fifteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Services and Development Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application must file written objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency. 04-05-18(1T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

The Smith County Election Commission will meet April 12, 2018 at 6:30 pm in the Smith County Election Office, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of setting the August 2, 2018 election dates and hours, ballot name approval, locking ballot boxes, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 04-15-18(1T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 10:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

NOTICE TO BID ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 9, 2018 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN, 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 03-29-18(2T)

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Directors of School is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position. 03-29-18(3T)

I, Richard Smith, have a 1981 Kenworth in my possession. If you have any info on this vehicle, please call 615-489-6283. Serial no. S193230. 3-29-2tpd

I Michael Palmer, have a 1994 Ford Ranger, dark green in color, vin # 1FTCR10A6RTA68753, purchased off Craiglist July 30, 2017. Will file for new paper. michaelpalmer2010@gmail.com 4-05-1tpd

AT&T Mobility, LLC proposes to construct a 280-foot self-supporting lattice (295-foot overall height with appurtenances) telecommunications structure. The tower would be located at 77 Beechboard Lane, Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, Tax Parcel ID 052 026.00. The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (L-864/L-865/L-810) lighting. AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, Georgia 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 ext. 111. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. In addition, any interested party may also request further environmental review of the proposed action by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 CFR Section 1,1307. This request must only raise environmental concerns and can be filed online using the FCC pleadings system or mailed to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554 within 30 days of the date that this notice is published. Instruction for filing an online Request for Environmental Review can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Refer to File No. A1100351 when submitting the request and to view the specific information about the proposed action. 4-5-1t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 18th day of May, 2000, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 16, Page 328, WILLIAM H. BAKER and wife, BETTY BAKER, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 334, Page 380, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, April 13, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 060 PARCEL: 021.00 TRACT #1: BEGINNING at a fence post in the north margin of Conditt Hollow Road, said fence post being the most southern southeast corner of Richard Woodard and the southwest corner of herein described tract; thence with the fence line of Woodard N 12° 43’ 14” E 78.18’ to a fence post corner; thence with fence line of Woodard S 80° 01’ 49” E 15.27’ to a fence post; thence with the line of Brown S 13° 06’ 31” W 78.18’ to the margin of Conditt Hollow Road; thence N 80° 08’ 11” W 14.75 to the point of beginning, containing 0.03 acres, more or less, according to a survey conducted by Cumberland Surveying, L.L.C., Gordonsville, Tennessee dated June 2, 1999. TRACT #2: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by Lillie Woodard; on the East by David Overstreet; on the South by Conditt Hollow; and on the West by Lillie Woodard. AND BEING the same property conveyed to William H. Baker, by Warranty Deed from Jerry D. Brown and wife, Jennie Brown, dated May 18, 2000, of record in Record Book 16, Page 326, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. William H. Baker died intestate on November 11, 2010. The physical address of this property is 151 Conditt Hollow Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: Aimee N. Cooper 151 Conditt Hollow Road Elmwood, TN 38560 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 22, 2018, March 29, 2018 and April 5, 2018. This the 2nd day of March, 2018. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-22-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Maxey Carter Grisham Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2018, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Maxey Carter Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of March, 2018. Signed Lesley Logan, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-29-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of March, 2018. Signed Brenda Beasley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-5-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Teresa Marie Turner Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of March, 2018, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Teresa Marie Turner, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of March, 2018. Signed John Leftwich, Jr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-29-2t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 21st day of October, 2008, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 197, Page 737, JAMIE LYN WILLIAMS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust, and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 225, Page 785, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the Smith County Courthouse in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, April 13, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fifteenth (15th) and Sixteenth (16th) Civil Districts of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: TRACT NO. 1: LYING AND BEING in the Sixteenth (16th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: SOUTH by Pea Ridge Road; North by the Duck Hollow Road and the property of Benton Climer; East by the Duck Hollow Road; and West by Bevelheimer Road. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jamie Williams by Special Warranty Deed from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association, dated July 22, 2008, of record in Record Book 194, Page 225, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. TRACT NO. 2: LYING AND BEING in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a utility pole located in the south right-of-way boundary of Interstate 40 Highway; thence easterly along said right-of-way boundary approximately 180 feet to Bowlings Branch; thence southerly along said branch approximately 180 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of the L & N Railroad; thence westerly along said right-of-way boundary approximately 180 feet to a stake; thence northerly along the lands of Virgil Kelley approximately 180 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing approximately of an acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jamie Lyn Williams and wife, Linda Gail Williams, by Warranty Deed from Melvin Williams and wife, Shirley Jean Williams dated November 25, 1996, of record in Deed Book 142, Page 203, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Linda Gail Williams conveyed her interest in said property to Jamie Lyn Williams by Quitclaim Deed dated July 8, 2008, of record in Record Book 193, Page 687, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Community Bank of Smith County Office of Wilson Bank & Trust 1300 North Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 22, 2018, March 29, 2018 and April 5, 2018. This the 2nd day of March, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-22-3t

CORDELL HULL UTILITY DISTRICT

Water Quality Report – 2017

Click HERE To View

Town of Carthage

Water Quality Report 2017

Click HERE To View

