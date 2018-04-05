OBIT: Mrs. Linda Hooper, Age 76, Of Difficult

Mrs. Linda Hooper, age 76, of Difficult, died Wednesday morning, April 4, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Marshall Hooper; 3 children, Marshallene Wortham and husband Alfred of LaPorte, Texas, Armand Hooper and wife Tammy of Kempville,

Michael Hooper of Lebanon; sister, Velda Guidry of Fort Smith, Arkansas; brother, Mark Wakefield of Fort Smith, Arkansas; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hooper will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

Bro. David Turner will officiate. Time and date will be announced later.

