Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale/Silent Auction- Friday, April 13th, Smith Co. Ag Center 7:00 am – 4:00 pm. Books, shoes, dishes, kitchen items, purses, Christmas decorations, clothes and lots more. Silent auction includes tickets to WonderWorks, Dollywood, Chattanooga River City Ducks, See Rock City, Country Living Fair and Nashville Symphony. Gift certificates to Painturo’s Pizza and several other items. Carthage FCE Club fundraiser. Rain or shine. 4-12-1tpd
Huge Yard Sale – 304 New Hope Rd., Alexandria. Thursday and Friday 4/12 & 4/13. Clothes, households, tools, jewelry, appliance.
Too much to list. 4-12-1tpd
Huge Yard Sale – Friday 13th , 7-4 1011 N. Main Street, Carthage. Tons of everything. Thirty One bags, Coach scrap-booking stuff, Thomas Train sets, lots of Victoria Secret, men’s shoes size 13, name brand women’s, men’s, children’s baby boy 12-18 months, girls 4-6, men’s ties, toys, Legos, household. 4-12-1tpd
Fri.-Sat. 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound. Old tools, antiques, bargain stuff. Never know what you will find. 4-12-1tpd
Yard Sale – Thursday & Friday, April 12 & 13 from 7am – 4pm, 241 Old Lebanon Road, South Carthage, home of Connie East.
Furniture, misses small and men’s suits, lots of good items. 4-12-1tpd
Huge Benefit Yard Sale and Bake Sale for Jan Fisher’s medical expenses. Saturday, April 14th @ 25 & 80. 4-12-1tpd
