NORRIS SEEKS RE-ELECTION

Incumbent County Clerk Clifa Norris announces her re-election candidacy. “I, Clifa Norris, am seeking re-election of the office of Smith County Clerk. I am a lifelong resident of Smith County and a 1979 graduate of Smith County High School. I am married to James Norris and live in the Tanglewood community. We have three children, Brian Grisham, Blake Grisham and Brittany Oliver. We also have six grandchildren. First of all, please allow me to thank you for the opportunity to serve as your county clerk for the past several years. I would also like to thank my staff, Lisa, Amanda, Robin, Steve and Colena for providing great customer service and carrying out duties of this office in an efficient manner. I could not conduct the duties of this office without their dedication and support. For the citizens of Smith County that may not be familiar with this office, I would like to briefly explain the duties of the office of Smith County Clerk. In this office, you can title vehicles, renew registrations, register boats, open business licenses, obtain a marriage license, apply for a beer license, apply for notaries and we prepare the minutes for the Smith County Commissioners meetings. We also assist with the kiosk machine for driver license and ID renewals or duplicates. Since I was elected to this office, we now have the ability to print titles in our office and mail them out within three to four business days. This has not only brought revenue into our county, but it has accommodated the people of the county as well. I hope to be able to serve the great people of Smith County for many years to come and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible between now and the election. I am asking each and every one of you for your vote and support on August 2. Thank you and God bless.”