JACKIE WILBURN MEMORIAL SING THIS WEEKEND

Southern gospel music fans will be flocking to the agriculture center in South Carthage this weekend.

The annual Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 27, 28 and 29) at the center. Elaine Wilburn, Jonathan Wilburn and the Wilburn Family will perform throughout the event.

Among Friday’s guest performers will be The McKameys and James Rainey. There will be a special matinée performance beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, featuring special music, Gerald Crabb, preaching and singing. Among Saturday night’s guest performers will be the Inspirations and James Rainey. Sunday’s, 2:30 p.m., will include the Primitive Quartet and James Rainey.

Nightly performances will begin at 7 p.m. A $10 donation will be taken at the door and a love offering received during the event. Concessions will be available.

