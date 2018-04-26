OBIT: Ms. Patsy Hudson Albritton, Age 70, Of Gordonsville

Ms. Patsy Hudson Albritton, age 70, of Gordonsville, died Wednesday morning, April 25, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: daughter, Rachel Slagle and husband Phillip of Gordonsville; grandson, Bryson Slagle, Gordonsville; brother, Phillip Hudson Sr. and wife Gayle of Gordonsville; nephews, Carl Hudson and wife Anna of Lebanon and Phillip Hudson Jr. and wife Alyssa of Brush Creek; devoted family friends, Sam Harris and Jack Brown.

Ms. Albritton is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 27, at 1:00 pm with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating. Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Sam Harris, Jack Brown, Phillip Hudson Jr., Mike Gibbs, Cedric Lancaster and Major McDonald. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the employees of TNT.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Friday from 11:00 am until the service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to Smith County Special Needs Sports or the Lovie Fund.

