OBIT: Ms. Teresa Dedmon, Age 54, Of Alexandria, TN

Ms. Teresa Dedmon, age 54, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Teresa was born August 3, 1963, in Dekalb County, TN, daughter of Tommie Webster Dedmon and the late Buford C. Dedmon. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Buford Earl Dedmon. Teresa worked as an In-Home Caregiver. She also worked as a waitress and managed the Snow White Restaurant in Watertown, TN, for a number of years. Teresa was a loving daughter, taking exceptional care of her mother.

Ms. Dedmon is survived by Mother; Tommie Webster Dedmon of Alexandria, TN. Nieces; April (Joel) Armstrong of Hickman, TN, and Misty Dedmon of Smithville, TN. Four Great-Nieces; Brettany Hunt, Brylee Hunt, Layla Dedmon, and Monica Lomas. One Great-Nephew; Brady Hunt.

Funeral Services for Ms. Dedmon are scheduled to be conducted from the Chapel of Avant Funeral Home on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 3AM with Bro. Jason Rich officiating.

Interment will follow in the Hillview Cemetery.

Visitation with the Dedmon Family will be held at Avant Funeral Home on Friday from 3PM until 7PM and again on Saturday after 1PM until service time at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the Dedmon family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

