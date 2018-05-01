OBIT: Ruby Jean Porter, Of Bakersfield, CA

Ruby Jean Porter, of Bakersfield, CA, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2018. Born in Elmwood on December 18, 1933, she moved to California to marry her high school sweetheart, Kenneth C. Porter, who was in San Diego with the Navy. Together, they raised two sons.

Throughout her life, Jean followed the example of her savior, Jesus Christ, and lived to love and serve others. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth C. Porter Sr.; her sons, Kenneth C. Porter Jr. and his wife, Denise Porter, Steven B. Porter and his wife, Elizbeth Porter; grandchildren, Joy Porter, Kristen Batten, Miriam Porter, Knight Porter, Jonathan Porter, Aaron Fort, and Andrew Fort; Jean’s sister, Ann McMillian; brother, Ed Blair, and many other loved ones.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Church (formerly Calvary Bible Church) 48 Manor Street Bakersfield, Ca 93308. For additional information, please visit bashamfuneralcare.com

Basham Funeral Care in charge of arrangements.