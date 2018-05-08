Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – Fri. – Sat. 11-12, 15 Hills Dale Ln. 2 recliners, 2 rockers, flat screen TV, TV/DVD, boys bicycle, womens & boys clothing, DVD Wii games & system, stockpile items – detergent, shampoos, razors, soap & miscellaneous items. Home of Debra Gividen. 5-10-1tpd
3 Family Yard Sale – corner of 25/80 Sat. May 12th 7-? Coupon items, womens clothes, kids clothes, tennis shoes, perfume sets, Bath & Body Works. Lots more, too much to mention. 5-10-1tpd
Yard Sale – Saturday, May 12, 7AM-4. Skyline Apartments across from Carthage Elementary. Girls clothes 0-3-2T, toys, stroller, bedding, glassware, bicycle, household. Lots of misc. Something for everyone. 5-10-1tpd
Yard Sale – Sat. 12th 8 to 3, Tanglewood, 8 Elmwood Blvd. New and used clothes, shoes, jewelry, bags, pictures, nick nacks, glassware & misc. 5-10-1tpd
6 Richland Lane, Saturday, May 12th, 7-2. Something for everyone. Furniture, clothes – including nurse uniforms, dishes, etc. 5-10-1tpd
