OBIT: Jill Lynne Capouch, 70, Of Buffalo Valley

Jill Lynne Capouch, 70 of Buffalo Valley, Tennessee passed from this life on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Jill was born Friday, June 6, 1947 in Casey, Illinois and she was the daughter of the late Jim Garver and the late Jayne (Shick) Vass.

Jill was a loving daughter, wife, mom, and NaNa. She was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Jill is survived by:

Husband of 39 years: Wayne Capouch

2 Children: DeDe Faith and Richard Gonzales

Dana Robert Faith

3 Granddaughters: Sasha, Jeanelle, and Bianca

4 Great-Granddaughters: Lorelai, Leilani, Lexi, and Charlotte

Jill was preceded in death by her parents. Jill chose cremation, the family followed her wishes and Jill requested no services of any kind.

Due to her love for Animals, donations are asked to be made to: The National ASPCA Foundation.

