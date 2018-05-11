HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TOURNEY ACTION

Three area high school teams will continue their seasons on the diamond.

The Gordonsville High Tigers, the Gordonsville High Tigerettes and the Smith County High Owls secured district championships in their respective divisions and have earned the right to host region semifinal games.

The Gordonsville High Tigers baseball team defeated Trousdale County 11-0 Thursday night for the District 6A championship. The Tigers will meet District 5A runner-up Whitwell Monday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. in a Region 3A semifinal clash. The game will take place at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage.

The Gordonsville High Tigerettes also claimed a District 6A title as they took down district foe Red Boiling Springs 12-5 Thursday night. The district championship gives the Tigerettes home field advantage in their Region 3A semifinal battle against South Pittsburg High Monday night. This game will also be played at Crump Paris Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Smith County High Owls clinched the District 8AA title after defeating Upperman High 8-4 Thursday. The Owls will square off against Cumberland County High in the Region 4AA semifinals. The game will be on the Owls home field and is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m first pitch.