FUGITIVE LOCATED IN CARTHAGE

A man wanted in North Carolina has been located in Carthage. Dalton Grady Moore, 25, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice on May 8.

Moore was located at Phelps Court and was taken into custody by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Smith County Sheriff’s Department and Carthage police.

It’s suspected Moore was wanted in connection with a robbery and faces others charges in North Carolina. Monday, Moore was being held in the county jail without bond and is expected to be picked up by law enforcement authorities from that state.