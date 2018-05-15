Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/17/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 07, 2018; 5:45 p.m. at City Hall to solicit the public’s views and comments on: ORDINANCE 460: AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE: TO AMEND THE SIGN ORDINANCE TO INCLUDE UPDATED REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO DIFFERENT SIGN TYPES All interested citizens are invited to attend Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 05-17-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE May 14, 2018 The Town of Carthage TN Downtowns Committee will meet Monday, May 21, 2018; 2:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the logistics of the upcoming Facade grant. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 05-17-18(1T)

SOUTH SIDE UTILITY DISTRICT’S 2017 WATER QUALITY REPORT WILL BE IN THE MAY 31ST ISSUE OF THE CARTHAGE COURIER AND WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE OFFICE LOCATED @ 251 JMZ DR AND AT LOCAL LIBRARIES. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECTLY MAILED. THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE DIRECT MAILED TO CUSTOMERS. 05-17-18(2T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, May 22nd, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett,Director Smith County 911 05-17-18(1T)

I Tonya Riggins have in my possession a 2002 Chevy Blazer VIN1GNDT13W12K221877. If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-374-5575. 05-10-18(2T)

I, Thomas R. Grisham, have in my possession a 2005 Chevy Colorado Vin#1GCCS148858275587. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-5830. 05-17-18(2T)

I, James Bean Jr., have in my possession a 1976 F350 VIN#F37YCB75075. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-974-5893. 05-17-18(2T)

IN THE CHANCERY COURT, FOR SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN PLAINTIFF VS. FILE NO. 8290 PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN DEFENDANT ORDER FOR PUBLICATION Plaintiff, CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN, has requested an Order allowing service of process upon, Defendant, PATRICK MICHAEL GAGEN, allowing service of Defendant by publication in lieu of personal service. The address of the Defendant is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that the Clerk of the Court shall: 1. Forthwith cause a copy of this Order to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, which newspaper in the newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee. 2. The Copy of this Order that is to be published shall include the names of the parties of this action, the name of this Court and the location at which this Court is held. 3. The copy of this Order that is published shall further notify Defendant that he must answer or otherwise respond to the petition, and if he does not answer within thirty (30) days of the date of publication, a default judgment will issue before the Chancellor C.K. Smith ENTER this the 20th day of April, 2018. CHANCELLOR C.K. SMITH CANDICE ALEXIS SIANO-GAGEN 4-26-4t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: NATALIE MICHELLE RAETZEL D/O/B: 06/27/2007 A female child under the age of 18 years of age And PEYTON CAIGE RAETZEL D/O/B: 01/05/2011 A male child under the age of 18 years of age JENNIFER DENISE (WOODS) BURTON and TERRY LYNN BURTON, Petitioners, V. CALEB THOMAS RAETZEL, and JASON RODGERS, Respondent. CASE NO.: 2018-JV-36 ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR ORDER OF PUBLICATION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO RESPONDENT, JASON RODGERS On the Motion for Order of Publication for Service by Publication as to Respondent, JASON RODGERS, and for good cause shown, IT IS ORDERED that service on the Respondent, Jason Rodgers, shall be made by publication in a local newspaper for four (4) weeks. You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon Branden Bellar, Petitioners’ Attorney, whose address is 206 D Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030, an Answer to the Petition for Adoption by Step Parent and Termination of Parental Rights, and file a copy of the Answer with the Clerk of Smith County, TN. ENTERED this the 25 day of April, 2018. Clara Byrd Circuit Court Judge BRANDEN BELLAR, BPR#17250 Attorney for Petitioners 206 D Main Street North P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 5-10-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carolyn Ramona Harrison Clay Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Carolyn Ramona Harrison Clay, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2018. Signed Billy C. Clay, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-17-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: BETTY ROSE DRAKE, DECEASED ANITA DRAKE WEIMAR, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2203 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on March 16, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 9th day of June, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Twenty-first (21st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 72 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, and described as follows: MAP: 33 Group: PARCEL: 012.00 LYING AND BEING in the Twenty-First (21st) Civil District of Smith County, 72 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, Tennessee 37151, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by Dixon Springs Highway (State Route 25); on the East by the lands of Michele Lee Harville, Mitchell Cox, and Jean Cox (Map 033, Parcel 011.00, PAOSCT); on the South by Riddleton Circle; and on the West by the lands of Clayton Spady & Ginger Spady (Map 033, Parcel 013.00, PAOSCT), containing 1.8 acres, more or less, and being all of that property shown as Map 033, Parcel 012.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee as of February 13, 2018. However, said property is being sold by the boundary and not by the acre, and acreage is not guaranteed. AND BEING the remaining portion of the same property conveyed to Annie Lee Rose by Clerk & Master’s Deed from Virgil Savage, Smith County Clerk & Master, dated July 22, 1950, of record in Deed Book 58, Pages 126-127, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Annie Lee Rose died May 4, 1980 testate in Smith County, Tennessee and devised said property to Betty Rose Drake by Will of record in Will Book J, Page 182, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Betty Rose Drake died December 30, 2017 testate in Smith County, Tennessee and devised said property to Barbara Drake Jones and Anita Drake Weimar by Will of record in Will Book R, Pages 531-536, Clerk & Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 14th day of May, 2018. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Betty Rose Drake Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 5-17-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ruth Leftwich Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Ruth Leftwich, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2018. Signed Abby Shivers, Personal Representative Mary E. Pierucki, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-17-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2010, executed by GAYLE MATTHEWS, JESSICA Y. MATTHEWS, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded May 10, 2010, in Deed Book 221, Page 684; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 30, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Front Entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING ON A 1-INCH PIPE AT THE NORTH MARGIN OF LISA LANE SOUTH, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED AND A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN (DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 443): THENCE LEAVING BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY AND WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF THE LANE SOUTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 175.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN; THENCE WITH A RIGHTWARD CURVE OF AN INTERSECTION OF THE LANE AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263 HAVING A DELTA ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES. 00 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 25.00 FEET. A LENGTH OF 39.27 FEET, A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 55 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST AND A CHORD DISTANCE OF 35.36 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN IN THE EAST R.O.W. OF TENNESSEE HIGHWAY 263: THENCE WITH THE EAST R.O.W. OF THE HIGHWAY NORTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS WEST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO EDITH L. HUNT (DEED BOOK 111, PAGE 613); THENCE LEAVING THE R.O.W. WITH HUNT`S BOUNDARY NORTH 79 DEGREES, 22 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 200.00 FEET TO A NEW IRON PIN, BEING A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF A TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO HERBERT & DORIS WILLIAMS (DEED BOOK 146, PAGE 359) AND ALSO A POINT IN THE BOUNDARY OF THE AFOREMENTIONED TRACT OF LAND BELONGING TO JIM AND VETA G. BOWMAN; THENCE LEAVING HUNT`S BOUNDARY AND ALSO LEAVING WILLIAMS` BOUNDARY, AND WITH BOWMAN`S BOUNDARY SOUTH 10 DEGREES, 38 MINUTES, 00 SECONDS EAST 225.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.03 ACRES AS SURVEYED BY CARLEN J. WIGGINS JR., R.L.S. 2323, PLAT DATED MARCH 30, 2010 AND BEING A TRACT OF LAND CONTAINED IN DEED BOOK 78 AT PAGE 455 AND DEED BOOK 110 AT PAGE 400 AND BEING LOTS 51 AND 52 OF THE CUMBERLAND HILLS SUBDIVISION CONTAINED IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGES 136-137 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Parcel ID: 0401 A 001.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 190 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE OF/ANY-AND-ALL-HEIRS OF GAYLE MATTHEWS OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #136447 05/03/2018, 05/10/2018, 05/17/2018 5-3-3t

