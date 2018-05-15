MAN FACES ARSON CHARGE

A Carthage man is behind bars for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home in the Rock City community. Mark Houston Mofield, 53, was indicted by the county’s grand jury in April for arson and reckless burning.

Mofield was arrested on May 5 and is to appear before Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane for arraignment on August 18.

The mobile home was located at Smith Mobile Home Court in the Rock City community.

The fire was reported on January 11. Mofield has posted $5,000 bond.

The sheriff’s department’s detective’s division presented evidence in the case to the grand jury.