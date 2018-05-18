OBIT: Mr. Mack Holliman, Age 87, Of Kempville

Mr. Mack Holliman, age 87, of Kempville, died Thursday morning, May 17, at Macon County General in Lafayette. He is survived by: wife, Dot Holliman, 6 children, William Holliman and wife Gayle of Gallatin, Judy Tabbert and husband Ted of Gallatin, Esq. B. Jo Atwood and husband Mike Tobitt of Murfreesboro, Connie Dyer of Kempville, Guy Holliman and wife Debbie of Kempville, Jessie Ruth Goad and husband Mark of Kempville, sister, Ann Aydelott of Dickson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Holliman is at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville where services will be conducted on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM. Larry Cole and Charles Reece will officiate. Interment in the family cemetery in the Billy Hollow. Serving as pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation at the Hackett Chapel will begin on Friday afternoon from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Jackson Smith Youth Camp or Taylor Christian Camp.

Sanderson of Carthage