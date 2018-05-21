OBIT: Betty Jo Hillis, Age 84, Of McMinnville

Betty Jo Hillis, age 84 of McMinnville, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at her home.

Betty wes born Thursday, September 7, 1933 in Carthage, Tennessee. She is the was daughter of the late Cordell Hackett and the late Lorene Williams Hackett.

Betty is survived by her:

son; Thomas Darrell Hillis. Three daughters; Shina Ann Thompson, Audrey Lorene Hillis, and Donna Kaye Hillis. Many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Special friend; Sherla Farless. Two brothers; Jerry Hackett and wife Beverly and Richard Hackett and wife Jean. Little lap dog; Carley. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Floyd Hillis, 3 sons Jimmy Edward Hillis, Teddy Wayne Hillis, and Joe Douglas Hillis. Brothers; Edwin Key Hackett and Robert James Hackett and Sister; Mattie Pearl Smith.

A Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday at Gardens of Memory Funeral Home with Richard Hackett officiating. Interment followed at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 9 PM on Saturday, May 19, 2018, and again Sunday 9 AM to 2 PM at the Gardens of Memory Funeral Home, 415 North Chancery St., McMinnville, Tennessee.

