KAYAK/CANOE BUSINESS OPEN ON MAIN STREET

Kayaking and canoeing are becoming an increasingly popular outdoor recreational activity. Looking to take advantage of a growing industry is Tennessee Kayak and Outdoor Company which recently opened on Main Street in Carthage.

The new business offers kayak/canoe services, including half and full day excursions, and is a retail sales outlet for industry-related equipment and accessories. Owner Brad Smith, a Red Boiling Springs native who now lives in Putnam County’s Silver Point community, opened Tennessee Kayak and Outdoor Company on Good Friday in the newly renovated building which formerly housed Minchey’s service station.

