OBIT: Mrs. Bobbye Jane Phillips, Age 89, Of Tanglewood

Mrs. Bobbye Jane Phillips, age 89, of Tanglewood, died Saturday morning, May 26, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by: 3 sons, Jimmy Gregory and wife Lisa of Tanglewood, Joe Gregory of Tanglewood, Mike Phillips and wife Lucinda of Dixon Springs; 7 grandchildren, Alice Gregory Smith of Hickman, Steven Gregory and wife Kim of Carthage, Kam Phillips and husband Wayne of Dixon Springs, Joe Tyler Gregory of Gordonsville, Diana Hoot and husband Ben of Nashville, Julie Phillips of Dixon Springs, Olivia Phillips of Dixon Springs; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Phillips is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, May 29, at 11:00 AM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Bro. Ron Ralph will officiate. Interment in the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Danny Cotton, Billy Cotton, Mike Gwinn, Greg Cote’, Steven Gregory, Wayne Phillips.

Visitation will begin on Monday at Sanderson Funeral Home from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Missionary Program.

