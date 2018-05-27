OBIT: Mrs. Clellie Mundy Butler, Age 103, Of Carthage

Mrs. Clellie Mundy Butler, age 103, of Carthage, died Saturday morning, May 26, at Arbors of Willow Springs in Spring Hill. She is survived by: daughter and son-in-law, Ernestine and Gene Berkau of Brentwood; 9 grandchildren, Cathy Leach and husband Dan, Christy Keyser and husband Glen, Curtis Lee Butler, Jr, Cindy Smith and husband Norman, Michael Butler and wife Darlene, C. Alan Butler, Susan Milovich, Stephen Berkau, Julieanne Hutchinson and husband David; 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Butler is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, May 28, at 3:00 PM. Pastor Monica Mowdy will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Steve Berkau, David Hutchinson, Dan Leach, Michael Butler, Alan Butler, Norman Smith. Honorary pallbearer, Curtis Lee Butler, Jr.

Visitation will be on Monday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Carthage United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.

