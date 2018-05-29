Help Wanted

Smith Co. Child Care is under new management and looking for 1 full time and 1 part time teacher.  Apply at 245 JMZ Dr.  Gordonsville. No calls please.                          5-24-2t

Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the South’s Fastest Growing Companies has driving positions available *Starting pay at $16/hr + OT *$1/hr increase after 1 year of service *$2/hr increase after 2 years of service *Home Every Night *Paid Vacation & Paid holidays *Health, Dental, Vision Insurance.   Most of our drivers made over $50,000 last year, For more info on positions available contact: Westley Cell 615-655-7601 Office 615-699-5080.            5-31-2t

Help Wanted– Apartment maintenance for complexes in Carthage & Alexandria.  30 hours per week.  $9.50 to start.  Call 615-735-3110.                          5-31-2tpd

