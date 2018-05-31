OBIT: Mr. James Hall, Age 83, Of Hickman
Mr. James Hall, age 83, of Hickman, died Tuesday evening, May 29, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
He is survived by wife, Sue Turner Hall; 3 children, Jim Hall and wife Cyndi of Lawrenceburg, Judy Eslick and husband Roger of Shelbyville, Jeff Hall and wife Becky of Lebanon; 3 step-children, James Turner and wife Kay of Hickman, Tommy Turner and wife Susan of Hickman, Connie Halliburton and husband Michael Joe of Gordonsville; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hall is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services will be conducted on Friday morning, June 1, at 11:00 AM.
Edward Anderson will officiate.
Interment in the Gordonsville Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday at 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
Sanderson of Carthage