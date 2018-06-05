DEFEATED BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

The annual Defeated Creek Bluegrass Festival will take place this weekend. Performing on Friday night (June 8) are Tom Brantley & Missionary Ridge and Bluegrass Solutions. Performing Saturday night (June 9) are Avery Trace and Clearview.

As is tradition, Rhythm-N-Motion, a Cookeville folk dancing group, will perform both nights.

Performances start each night at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.

In addition to music and dance, the event includes vendors with food, art, crafts and activities for children. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

Funds raised benefits the Defeated Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

For additional information contact Jason Powell at 615-670-3917.