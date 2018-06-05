DEVELOPMENT COMING TO UPPER FERRY ROAD

A new development is expected to bring two new businesses to Upper Ferry Road in Carthage. A tract of land on the east side of the welcome center/chamber of commerce building on Upper Ferry Road has sold. The land was purchased by John Blackwell, owner of Blackwell Realty & Auction.

Plans are to construct a commercial building on the property with two office suites. One of the office suites will house Blackwell Realty & Auction. While the real estate company is based in Lebanon, its number of clients in Smith County has increased in recent years. Carthage resident Judy Smith, a veteran real estate agent, will be managing broker at the Carthage office. “We’re opening the office because we wanted to make it convenient for our local customers and clients,” commented Smith, who has been a real estate agent for 28 years. “We will also be active in community activities. We hope to be in the office in less than six months.”

