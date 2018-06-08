OBIT: Mr. Milton Harris, Age 79, Of Hickman

Mr. Milton Harris, age 79, of Hickman, died Thursday morning, June 7, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Carolyn Harris; children, Marty Harris and wife JoAnn of Carthage, Lisa Rich of Carthage, Mickey Harris of Carthage; sister, Linda Ashford and husband Tommy of Stonewall, brother, Wayne Harris and wife Judy of Stonewall; 5 grandchildren, Christy McGregor and husband Scott, Marty Harris Jr., Mickey Harris Jr, Ryker Harris, Michael Woodard and wife Hannah; 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Harris is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, June 9, at 11:00 AM.

Bro. James Pack and Michael Woodard will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers are: Tony Harris, Kenneth Harris, Pete Williams, Ricky Denney, Kelly Harris, Billy Stewart, Scott McGregor.

Visitation will begin on Friday morning from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

