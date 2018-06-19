COCAINE, MARIJUANA LOCATED

Sheriff’s department deputies discovered drugs during a traffic stop on the Highway 25 Bypass in Carthage.

After a vehicle crossed the fog line near the entrance to the county jail, Sgt Kendra Grisham stopped the vehicle.

Canine Deputy Ridge Long responded to the scene.

Toriano Shannon, 45, Pleasant Shade, was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sell of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Shannon was set at $5,500.

