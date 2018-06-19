Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/21/18

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town Council will meet in a Special Called meeting on June 28, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. This meeting will be held at City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is the second reading on the following: Ordinance 461: FY 17/18 Budget Amendments Ordinance 462: FY 18/19 Budget All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 06-21-18(1T)

NOTICE The July meeting of the Board of the Commissioners of Smith Utility District has been changed to Thursday, July 5 at 8:00 AM at the district office. 06-21-18(2T)

BID ANNOUNCEMENT Smith County Government is now accepting bids on a Commercial Quality Zero Turn Radius Mower with a Sixty Inch Adjustable Deck, 30 Horsepower or Greater Engine and Premium Seat. Please submit all bids to the Smith County Mayor’s office no later than 10:00 A.M. July 6, 2018. All bids must be sealed. The bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M. at the Smith County Mayor’s office. Smith County Government has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 06-21-18(1T)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-21-18(1T)

I, Kay McGaha, have in my possession a 1999 Sportsman Travel Trailer VIN#4EZTS2222XS064765. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-735-5034. 06-14-18(2T)

I, Nathan Heline, purchased a vehicle with the VIN #4A3AK44Y2XE109060. If you have any information on this car, contact me at (615) 486-8740 or at poke.gamer98@gmail.com 06-07-18 (3t)

Public Auction of Storage Units Sat., June 30 at 10:00 a.m. Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 06-21-18(2T)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shirley Allison Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Shirley Allison, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of June, 2018. Signed Larry Taylor Wilkerson, Co-Personal Representative Rebecca Cookston, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-14-2t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, TennesseeSmith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 27 Group: Parcel: 46.10 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Lollia Kaye Andrews ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 27, Parcel 46.10, and further described as lying in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 22 Lakeshore Circle, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 154, at page 327, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Lollia Kaye Andrews, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

NOTICE DANNY LEE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of July, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 5-31-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James C. Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of James C. Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of June, 2018. Signed Larry G. Eastes, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-14-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2018 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Samuel J Gaddis and Stephanie S Gaddis, to Nations Title Agency of TN, Inc, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Market Street Mortgage Corporation on July 31, 2006 at Book 154, Page 457; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being located in the 3rd Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Peytons Creek Road, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 58, Page 574, Register’s Office, Smith Count, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the south margin of Peytons Creek Road, same being the northwest corner of this tract and the northeast corner of Tract #4 of the Nixon Estate property (7.15 acres as per survey of same date). also being 654.85 feet east of the northeast corner of T.E. Hackett, Jr. et al as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 05 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds, a radius of 760.60 feet, a tangent length of 35.02 feet, and a chord of South 81 degrees 36 minutes 37 seconds East 69.98 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 70.00 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwide, having a deflection angle of 09 degrees 18 minutes 47 seconds, a radius of 887.90 feet, a tangent length of 72.32 feet, and a chord of South 79 degrees 35 minutes 25 seconds East 144.16 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 144.32 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #6 of the Nixon Estate property (14.17 acres as per survey of same date) South 09 degrees 00 minutes 35 seconds West 1573.22 feet to an iron rod at a10-inch cedar tree; thence with line of Eldon Wilmore North 86 degrees 30 minutes 13 seconds West 206.42 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #4 North 08 degrees 42 minutes 00 seconds East 1595.84 feet to the point of Beginning containing 7.64 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated June 13, 2005. Being the same property conveyed to Samuel J. Gaddis, married by Warranty Deed from Franklin D. Bratcher and wife, Brenda Bratcher, dated 7-31-06 in Book 154, page 455, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Subject to Restrictions of record in Book 132, page 304, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 170 Peytons Creek Rd, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145 Parcel Number: 032 017.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Samuel J. Gaddis The street address of the above described property is believed to be 170 Peytons Creek Rd, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Samuel J Gaddis and Stephanie S Gaddis, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-115824 6-21-3t

In the CHANCERY COURT forSmith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 55 Group: Parcel: 21.03 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 55, Parcel 21.03, and further described as lying in the 11th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 23 Jonesboro Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 166, at page 419, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Virginia Gunter Estate % Kimberly Lamky, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Herbert Haley Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of May, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Herbert Haley, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of May, 2018. Signed Helen Faye Haley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-7-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Monroe Hopper Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of June, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Charles Monroe Hopper, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of June, 2018. Signed Charles S. Hopper, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 6-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Randall Lashley Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of June, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of John Randall Lashley, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of June, 2018. Signed Lois Jean Lashley, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 6-21-2t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE AMANDA LYNNE LATTIMORE, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, Plaintiff VS. CHRISTOPHER SHAWN LATTIMORE, Defendant, NO. 2018-CV-40 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Circuit Court Clerk, from the Plaintiff’s complaint, which is sworn to, that the residence of the defendant, CHRISTOPHER S. LATTIMORE, is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon James B. Dance, Plaintiff’s Attorney, who address is 216 Main Street North, Carthage Tn 37030, a copy of answer to the Complaint on or before AUGUST 3, 2018; and also file an answer to the complaint with the Circuit Court Clerk at his office in Carthage, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on AUGUST 10, 2018 at Smith County Courts facility in Carthage, Tennessee, at 9:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 8th day of June. Tommy Turner, Smith County Circuit Court Clerk James B. Dance Attorney for Plaintiff Publication Dates: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.01 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.01, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 234 Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 32F Group: A Parcel: 5.02 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Bessie Patten ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 32F, Group A, Parcel 5.02, and further described as lying in the 3rd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at Pleasant Shade Highway, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 234, at page 212, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Bessie Patten, her heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 97 Group: Parcel: 79.07 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendants, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 97, Parcel 79.07, and further described as lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 29 Earl Steel Road W., Brush Creek, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 232, at page 579, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Edgar G. Payton etal Glenda R. Payton, their heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

In the CHANCERY COURT for Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee PLAINTIFF Year Number 2013 8051 Map: 39 Group: Parcel: 43.00 VS DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS DEFENDANTS Assessed Owner (s): Brian E. Reece ORDER OF PUBLICATION It appearing from the Complaint and Affidavit of J. Branden Bellar, Attorney for the Plaintiff, that grounds exist for obtaining service of process by publication upon the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons who claim any interest in and to that parcel of real property shown on the Official Tax Records of Smith County, Tennessee as being Map 39, Parcel 43.00, and further described as lying in the 1st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded as follows: This property is believed to be located at 207 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, Tennessee. The last instrument conveying the said property containing a full and complete legal description of the said property is of record in Deed Book 20, at page 262, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED, that service of process by publication is hereby ordered and the Defendant, Brian E. Reece, his heirs and assigns and all unknown persons claiming any interest in the above described property are required to appear and answer or otherwise defend against the Complaint of Smith County, Tennessee, whose attorney is J. BRANDEN BELLAR, 206D Main St., N., P. O. Box 192 Carthage, Tennessee, 37030, within thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication of this notice; otherwise default judgment may be entered against them for the relief demanded in the Complaint. The motion for default will be heard on August 17, 2018, at the Trousdale County Courthouse in Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. It is further ORDERED that this notice shall be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER, a local newspaper of general circulation in Smith County, Tennessee, once weekly for four (4) consecutive weeks. ENTERED this 8th day of June, 2018. CHANCELLOR C. K. SMITH J. BRANDEN BELLAR DELINQUENT TAX ATTORNEY PUBLICATION DATES: June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, 2018. 6-14-4t

