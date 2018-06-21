OBIT: Mrs. Opal Green, Age 94, Of Defeated Creek

Mrs. Opal Green, age 94, of Defeated Creek, died Wednesday morning, June 20, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: 2 children, Brenda Parr of Turkey Creek, Randall Green of Defeated Creek; 2 grandchildren, Kim Harris and husband Chris of Kempville, Heather Kenyon of Gordonsville; 3 great-grandchildren, Justin Harris and wife Kelsey, Seth Harris, Emily Kenyon; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Ares Harris and Annalee Harris.

Mrs. Green is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Eld. Jeff Patterson will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Terry Shayne Dillehay, Hoyt Dillehay, Kevin Dillehay, Dr. Ken Dillehay, Jeff Kittrell, Ricky Kittrell.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to Friendship Primitive Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage