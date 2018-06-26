WOMAN AWAKENS TO INTRUDER

A Gordonsville woman was awakened to find an intruder in her home. Doris Shively was sleeping in a bedroom at her 126 Rogers Road residence when she awoke around 11:30 a.m. to find a male subject standing in the hallway.

According to an offense report filed by Gordonsville Police Chief Shannon Hunt, the man asked Shively if “Joe was here?”. Shively replied, “No”. The man then exited the house through a rear door. The man was described as a white male, average height, slender build, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and possibly boots, according to the report.

The individual broke into the house through a front door which had a dead bolt, resulting in damage, according to the report.

