OBIT: Mr. Billy Orange, Age 87, Of South Carthage

Mr. Billy Orange

Mr. Billy Orange age 87 of South Carthage died at the Riverview Regional Medical Center at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning June 26, 2018 where he was admitted June 15, 2018 in failing health.

Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey officiated at the 11 a.m. Thursday morning June 28th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the funeral there was a military chapel service. Burial followed in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Billy Dale Orange in Gordonsville on July 10, 1930, he was one of three children of the late George Washington Orange who died February 11, 1975 at the age of 74 and Beulah Lynch Orange who died January 8, 1993 at the age of 84

Siblings preceding him in death were Dorothy Orange McCormick and Jimmy (Squeezer) Orange who died at the age of 56 on December 25, 1997.

On March 6, 1954 he was united in marriage to the former Thelma Scurlock of South Carthage. They were married in Rossville, Georgia.

Mr. Orange proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War with a total service of one year, eleven months and fifteen days with one year, six months and twenty seven days of that time spent in foreign military service being stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on April 21, 1953 at Fort George G. Meade Maryland with the rank of Private E-1. For his service he was awarded the Germany Occupation Medal.

Mr. Orange was retired from the LoJac Corporation in Lebanon as a truck driver in 1992.

Surviving in addition to his wife Thelma of over sixty four years is their daughter, Pam Orange Hackett and husband Larry of the Four-Way-Inn Community; granddaughter, Callie Hackett also of the Four-Way Inn Community.

The Orange family requests memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE