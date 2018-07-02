Garage / Yard Sales
Indoor Yard Sale, Carthage Full Gospel Church, 109 First Ave. W., July 6-7, Friday, 8 until 5, Saturday, 8 until Noon. A variety of household items (no clothing) plus Sunny people, rod-arm puppets. Proceeds benefit the puppet ministry and youth camp. 6-28-2t
July 5th, 6th, & 7th, Thursday & Friday 8:00-4:00, Saturday 8:00 – 12:00, 45 Roberts Ln in the Rome community. Lots of good items, some baby clothes, men & women clothes, household items, just to name a few. Come early to get the bargains. 7-05-1tpd
Barn Sale all week starting July 2, 710 Walter Morris Rd. Corner of Hiwassee and 70 west. Full of furniture, glassware and everything. Kitty Houston. 7-05-1tpd
