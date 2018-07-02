Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

Indoor Yard Sale, Carthage Full Gospel Church, 109 First Ave. W., July 6-7, Friday, 8 until 5, Saturday, 8 until Noon.  A variety of household items (no clothing) plus Sunny people, rod-arm puppets.  Proceeds benefit the puppet ministry and youth camp.                          6-28-2t

____________________________

July 5th, 6th, & 7th, Thursday & Friday 8:00-4:00, Saturday 8:00 – 12:00, 45 Roberts Ln in the Rome community.  Lots of good items, some baby clothes, men & women clothes, household items, just to name a few.  Come early to get the bargains.                           7-05-1tpd

____________________________

Barn Sale all week starting July 2, 710 Walter Morris Rd.  Corner of Hiwassee and 70 west.  Full of furniture, glassware and everything.  Kitty Houston.                    7-05-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales