OBIT: Mr. Richard J. Harper, Age 86, Of Brush Creek, TN

Mr. Richard J. Harper, age 86, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Richard was born December 16, 1931 in Gordonsville, TN, the youngest of eight children. He was preceded in death by parents; Livy Green Betty Harper at the age of 74 on June 22, 1960 and Charles Walter Harper at the age of 82 on June 9, 1965. Richard was also preceded in death Siblings; Raymond Harper, Ethel Sykes, Lucille Nixon, Virginia Hackett, Robert Harper, Catherine Abernathy, and Joe Harper.

Richard married Carolyn Litchford on June 28, 1959 at the New Middleton Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Gordonsville High School, Class of 1950. After graduation, Richard served his country in the United States Marine Core from 1952 until 1954 during the Korean War. Richard spent a total of 9 months in Korea during his service time. After the service, Richard worked for Tennessee Highway Patrol for 25 years and retired as a lieutenant in the Cookeville District. He was also owner and operator of Trucking, Inc., hauling lime, rock, and asphalt all over the Upper Cumberland. Along with his professional career, Richard was also a lifelong cattle farmer.

Mr. Harper is survived by Wife of 59 years; Carolyn Litchford Harper of Brush Creek, TN. Daughter; Dr. Melinda Carol Harper and Son-in-Law; Bogdan Blai both of Bluffton, SC. Sisters-in-law; Maxine Wyatt Harper of Carthage, TN, and Kitty Harper of Angola, IN. Brother-in-Law; Dr. David Litchford of Crossville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Harper are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 1PM at the Litchford Cemetery at 26 School House Circle, Brush Creek, TN 38547, with Bro. Mark Stinnett and Bro. B.J. Thomason officiating.

Visitation with the Harper Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 10AM until 12PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mr. Richard’s memory may be made to New Middleton Baptist Church, 493 New Middleton Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563.

