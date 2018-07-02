OBIT: Stanton Carlos Hesson Rich, Son Of Joseph And Ashley Straub Rich

Stanton Carlos Hesson Rich, two month old son of Joseph and Ashley Straub Rich, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Stanton was born March 28, 2018 in Lebanon, TN, son of Joseph Thomas Edward Rich and Ashley Nicole Straub Rich. He is also survived by Sister; Irene Aphrodite Rich. Grandparents; Tammy Rich, Roger Alan and Karona Straub, and Bridgette Hesson. Great-Grandparents; Linda J. Burton, and Katheryn and husband Richard Straub. Aunts and Uncles; Samantha (Tristan) Lovell, Victoria Straub, and Sean Straub. Cousin; Jayden Lovell.

Stanton is preceded in death by Grandfather; Stanton Hesson.

Memorial Services are scheduled to be held. Once arrangements are completed they will be announced.

