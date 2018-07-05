OBIT: Mrs. Deborah Perdue, Age 58, Of Lafayette

Mrs. Deborah Perdue, age 58, a longtime homemaker of Lafayette, died at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday morning June 27, 2018 at the Concordia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage from acute kidney failure. She had made her home at Concordia since March 21, 2018. She was pronounced deceased at 5:48 a.m. by Kindred Hospice.

Mrs. Perdue was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment were conducted Thursday July 5th at 10 a.m. from the Red Hill Cemetery in the Red Hill Community near Scottsville, Kentucky.

Born Deborah Watson on February 29, 1960 in Greenwood in Johnson County, Indiana, she was one of two children of the late Joe Douglas Watson who died January 1, 2003 at the age of 74 and Ruby Frances Shockley Watson who died October 16, 2011 at the age of 89.

Mrs. Perdue was saved at a young age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Perdue is survived by a son, Timothy Ray “Tim” Taylor of Lafayette and a brother, Danny Watson of Red Boiling Springs and three grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

