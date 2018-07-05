OBIT: Mrs. Jane Bennett, Age 68, Of Carthage

Mrs. Jane Bennett, age 68, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, July 4, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Ernest Bennett; 2 daughters, Jennifer Smith and husband Stephen of Pleasant View, Heather Phillips and husband Brian of South Carthage; 3 sisters, Rachel Bowling and husband Bob of Melbourne, Florida, Judy Chadd of Carthage, Patsy Davis of Bellafontaine, Ohio; brother, Loyd Davis of Melbourne, Florida; 8 grandchildren, Abby Robinson and husband Jeremy, Joey Phillips and wife Megan, Christina Phillips, Olivia Phillips, Dustin Phillips, Morgan Smith, Wesley Smith, Sarah Smith; 3 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bennett is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, July 7, at 3:00 PM. Eld. Barney Allison will officiate. Clinton Ray Spear will present the eulogy. Interment in the Bennett Cemetery in Lancaster at a later date.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage