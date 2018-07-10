Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – July 14, Sat. Only. 7AM until ? 110 Lebanon Hwy in South Carthage, between Eatherly Construction and The Pavilion Assisted Living.
Multi-Family Garage Sale – Saturday, July 14th, 6AM-??? Rain or shine. 2 Oak Hill Lane, Hackett Subdivision. Men, women, boys & girls clothes, free standing kitchen island, name brand purses, shoes, household items, home decor, & lots more!
Garage Moving Sale – Thursday – July 12th, Friday – July 13th, Saturday – July 14th, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM, 118 Hillcrest Circle, Gordons-ville.
Yard Sale Sat.14th, across from Co-op. 7:00 till 3:00. Full bed, china dishes, glass serving dishes, Young Living diffuser, girl & boy baby clothes/shoes 0-3 toddler, Tulla carrier, etc. Cancel if rains.
Basement Sale – Friday & Saturday, 68 Peytons Creek Rd., Riddleton, John Deere 8 cf dump cart $75.00, weed-eater, high chair, carseat, bedding, toys, many misc. & decorative items.
Yard Sale – July 12, 13th. 955 Hwy 10, Hartsville, next door to cabinet shop. 2 nice bedroom suites, gently used furniture, etc. Come see! Great buys!
Garage Sale – Sat. July 14 from 7-4 at 122 Granville Hwy Chestnut Mound. Rain or shine. TKO Boxing Bag, Little Tikes Swing, elliptical, end tables women's clothing.
Yard Sale/Moving Sale – July 12th through July 14th: 205 Riverside Dr North. Everything must go – most large items are in the house and can walk through the house to view those items.
Huge Yard Sale – 7/13 & 7/14, 8-3. 211 Fisher Ave. Carthage.
