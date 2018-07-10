PURSUIT FOR USA GOLD: MORGAN WOOD

Smith County can now claim a two time member of an United States national team.

Morgan Wood, a 2012 Gordonsville High graduate and a Smith County native, was selected to the USA’s women’s world championships wheelchair basketball team for the second consecutive year in February. “It is really a huge blessing for me,” said Wood.

“This year, I was not as shocked about making the team as I was last year — just because I have been training at that level for a long time. It is a huge blessing for me because this is the tenth year I have tried out for Team USA. I have been blessed to make the team two years in a row. There is no higher honor than getting to represent your country and your town. I feel like I have finally reached the goal that I have been working towards these past ten years.”

Wood discussed how the support from her family continues to drive her throughout her journey to become a representative for Team USA. “My family is very supportive, but they are my biggest fans,” said Wood. “They are always super proud of me. They brag about it sometimes, of course. They are my biggest supporters. They are the reason why I continue to do what I do. I just want to be better for them and make them more proud of me.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!