OBIT: Mr. Robert Key Kemp, Age 79, Of The Kenny’s Bend Community

Mr. Robert Key Kemp, age 79, of the Kenny’s Bend Community at Rock City, died Wednesday evening, July 11, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: wife, Mary Belle Thompson Kemp; children, David Kemp of Riddleton and Kim Kemp Davis and husband Don of Hendersonville;, 2 granddaughters, Emmy and Michelle Davis of Hendersonville; brother, John M. Kemp Sr. and wife Jammie of Flatrock; sister, Sally Kemp Pharris and husband Ed of Red Boiling Springs; aunt, Ruth Kemp Anderson of Carthage.

Mr. Kemp is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where a Masonic Chapel Service will be conducted on Friday evening, July 13, at 5:00 PM by the Difficult Masonic Lodge #451 F & AM . Family and friends will assemble on Saturday morning at Ridgewood Cemetery at 11:00 AM for a graveside service and interment. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate.

Visitation will be on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Shriners Childrens Hospitals.

