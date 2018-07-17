ARREST MADE AFTER PURSUIT/SEARCH

A man who was the subject of a pursuit and manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies after fleeing police is in the county jail. Randy Austin Pruitte, 28, Watertown, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, burglary, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit/debt card by the sheriff’s department.

The Carthage Police Department charged Pruitte with evading arrest, driving on suspended license, three counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Pruitte was located in Wilson County last Wednesday (July 11). The incident began when Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Robin Bellar was dispatched to 14 Crook Lane for a theft report.

A man at the residence reported Pruitte had stolen his wallet from his truck. “Mr. Pruitte fled the scene allegedly almost running over the victim and his son when he (victim) confronted the suspect,” according to an offense report filed by Deputy Robin Bellar. Pruitte fled the scene in a maroon 1998 Ford Escort sedan with a black bumper.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Carthage officers John Baiera and Sgt. Jared Smith initiated a pursuit with the vehicle (believed to be involved in the theft) which had two occupants inside, according to Deputy Bellar’s offense report.

