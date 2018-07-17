Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher Lafayette, TN $14.60 hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Applications will be accepted through July 30, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by July 30, 2018. For information contact Penny Meadows at (931) 528-3361, ext. 226. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start Centers, Career centers, or www.lbjc.org. 7-19-1t

____________________________

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Red Boiling Springs Head Start Custodian/Center Assistant Red Boiling Springs, TN $7.55 per hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Head Start will accept applications through July 30, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by July 30, 2018. For information contact Penny Meadows at (931) 528-3361, ext. 226. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. 7-19-1t

____________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher Assistant Lafayette, TN $8.34 hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Head Start will accept applications through July 30, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by July 30, 2018. For information contact Penny Meadows at (931) 528-3361, ext. 226. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 7-19-1t

____________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher Assistant Carthage, TN $8.34 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe Benefits: Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance, Retirement Program, Paid Holidays, Sick and Annual Leave. Employment Application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by July 30, 2018 or postmarked by July 30, 2018. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Penny Meadows at (931) 528-3361, ext. 226. 7-19-1t

____________________________

____________________________