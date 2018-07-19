OBIT: Jesus Cedillo

Jesus Cedillo, age 54, of Carthage died Monday afternoon, July 16, at the Riverview Regional ER in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Jacinta Cedillo of Ocuilan, Mexico; 3 daughters, Ivonne Cedillo Camacho and husband Francisco Nemecio of Nashville, Liliana Cedillo Camacho and husband Abraham Cipriano of Nashville, Esther Cedillo Camacho and husband Adan Pachero Tacuha of Carthage; 5 grandchildren, Iris Elena Garcia Cedillo of Nashville, Lesllie Johana Cedillo Camacho of Nashville, Libny Arlet Cipriano Cedillo of Nashville, Jose Isaac Cedillo Camacho of Carthage, Keren Belen Cipriano Cedillo of Nashville.

Mr. Cedillo is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Saturday morning, July 21, at 11:00 AM. Apostal Jose Rodriquez will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday only from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage