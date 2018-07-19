OBIT: Mr. Oliver (Shorty) Christian

Mr. Oliver (Shorty) Christian, age 88, of the Hogans Creek community, died Tuesday evening, July 17, at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Davidson County.

He is survived by: wife, Shelby Christian; son, Daniel Christian; 2 sisters, Maude Mofield and Margaret Speck all of Hogans Creek.

Mr. Christian is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather at Ridgewood Cemetery on Thursday, July 19, at 1:00 PM for Graveside Services and Interment.

Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate.

Sanderson of Carthage